Police search for four suspects in gun theft

LAKEVIEW, Mich. – Police in Lakeview, Michigan now believe four people took part in a theft of guns from an area sporting goods store.

The thefts happened about 5:30 p.m. at Tamarack Sports, which is inside a gas station, on July 25. Earlier, police said there appeared to be three suspects, but they now believe four people took part in the thefts.

The suspects are believed to have left the scene in a black SUV.

Several guns were taken in the theft. The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should contact Montcalm County Dispatch at 989-831-5253 or Lakeview Police at 989-352-6211.