Story2Stage: Free youth theater camp allows kids to express themselves

Are your kids overly dramatic? Put those emotions to work on stage thanks to Story2Stage Youth Summer Theatre Camp.

Story2Stage is a program that allows students to not only learn about what it takes to create an amazing performance but effectively opens the floor for students to talk about their own experiences.

For one week, students work as individuals, and together as a team, to create their own theatrical production combining the arts of storytelling, playwriting and theatrical arts, making friends and memories along the way.

At the end of the week, they perform their original piece for their family & friends to revel in.

The camp will run for one week from August 5-10.

Classes are from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Wealthy Theatre Annex, located at 1110 Wealthy Street South East.

For more information or to register for free, visit ebonyroad.org.