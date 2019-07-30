Surfer goes to bar instead of hospital after shark attack

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A 23-year-old man who was attacked by a shark in Florida went to a bar instead of the hospital.

According to WJXT, the shark knocked Frank O’Rourke off his surfboard on Saturday and latched onto his arm.

“It came out of the water after he went over the back of a wave and it landed on him, on his board, and kind of knocked him off his board and bit him on the elbow,” O’Rourke’s friend, RJ Berger, told WJXT.

O’Rourke can be seen in the video, above, struggling with the shark.

Berger said his friend didn’t go to the hospital but, instead, was treated by a lifeguard. Berger said he thought his friend could have used a couple of stitches. “He immediately went to a bar because he was like, ‘hey, I got bit by a shark,’ and people were like, ‘I’ll buy you drinks.’ So he hung out at the pier.”

Berger told the TV station he thinks the shark was a spinner or blacktip.