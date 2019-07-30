× Teen hospitalized after being hit by SUV in Kent Co.

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teenager was hospitalized with serious injuries Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle while walking across a road in Kent County.

It happened around 12:28 p.m. at the intersection of Byron Center Avenue and 72nd Street in Byron Township.

Authorities said the 16-year-old boy was walking across Byron Center Avenue when he was hit by the SUV. He was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Alcohol isn’t a factor in the crash.