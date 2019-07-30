Two kids rescued from Lake Michigan at Holland State Park

HOLLAND, Mich. – Two children were rescued from the waters off of Holland State Park Tuesday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies say that a 9-year-old boy from Davidson, Michigan was in Lake Michigan at about 3:45 p.m. when he was overwhelmed by the waves. A 12-year-old girl from Highlands Ranch, Colorado was walking nearby and heard the boy calling for help. She went into the lake to help, but she also began struggling in the waves.

Bystanders on the pier were able to throw life rings to the kids and assisted them to shore. Neither child was injured and were checked over by EMS crews.

Red flags are being flown at the beach, warning beachgoers of hazardous wave action. Waves are about three to four feet high.