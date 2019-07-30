Winning ‘Lucky For Life’ ticket sold in Muskegon

LANSING, Mich. – Someone in the Muskegon area is going to be “Lucky For Life.”

The Michigan Lottery says that someone bought a winning “Lucky For Life” lottery ticket at Meijer at 700 West Norton Avenue in Muskegon Monday night. The winning numbers were 05-06-16-19-27. The prize is either $25,000 per year for life (minimum of 20 years) or a lump sum of $390,000.

The holder of the winning ticket should contact the lottery at 517-373-1237 to claim the prize. The winning ticket is valid for one year.