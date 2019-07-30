× Wyoming police warn of scammers posing as detectives

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming police are warning residents about people posing as detectives trying to obtain personal information.

Police said they have received multiple reports of someone calling a Wyoming resident posing to be a detective and saying the resident has a warrant out for their arrest.

The people are instructed to call a local number, which leads to a voicemail with a sophisticated message containing multiple extension options. Eventually, the caller is directed to a voicemail where they are asked for personal information.

Residents are reminded that police will never ask for financial information over the phone or at any place outside of the police station or Wyoming district Court.

Anyone who receives a call from someone they believe to be posing as an officer are asked to call the department at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.