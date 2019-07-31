2 arrested after drug bust in White Pigeon

Posted 7:21 AM, July 31, 2019, by , Updated at 07:23AM, July 31, 2019

WHITE PIGEON, Mich. — Two people are facing charges after authorities found illegal drugs and paraphernalia in their home.

Officials searched a home in the 500 block of E Chicago Street in White Pigeon around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Once inside the home, a K9 helped find materials used to package and sell drugs, money used from selling drugs, and an ounce of crystal meth.

Two people, a man in his 50’s from White Pigeon and a woman in her 30’s from Sturgis were arrested and face several charges.

No names have been released.

