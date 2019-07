× Alpine Avenue shopping center evacuated; gas leak shut down

WALKER, Mich. – Stores in an Alpine Avenue shopping center have been evacuated due to an apparent gas leak.

DTE has shut off the gas, so the leak has been contained. As of 3:15 p.m., Kohl’s, Office Depot and Avenue in the Green Orchard Shopping Center remain evacuated.

An employee tells FOX 17 that work was being done on the roof of the building at the time.

