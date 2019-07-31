Bill would aim to help laboratory animals get a home

Posted 9:32 AM, July 31, 2019, by

Teddy was rescued from an animal testing lab in Mattawan, Mich. (Courtesy: FOX 2)

(AP) – A bill to encourage the adoption or retirement of animals no longer needed for research in federal labs has the support of U.S. Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire.

Supporters say more than 50,000 cats, dogs, monkeys, rabbits and other animals regulated under federal law were used in labs in 2018. They say many animals are killed when federal agencies lack policies on adopting or retiring animals no longer needed for research.

The bill introduced Tuesday would direct federal agencies to have such policies.

Collins, a Republican, says the bill would build on policies at agencies such as the Department of Defense. Shaheen, a Democrat, says retiring animals should get the chance to live in caring homes.

Co-sponsors include Sens. Gary Peters of Michigan, a Democrat, and Martha McSally, of Arizona, a Republican.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.