GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you are looking for a ways to improve your diet, the Bridge Street Market is hosting a Meal Planning 101 class Wednesday.

The event is free and takes place Wednesday 5:30-6:30 p.m. from at the café space at Bridge Street Market.

The class is meant to help people who struggle with putting together balanced meals or buying too many (or too few) groceries for the week.

Bridge Street Market and The Other Way Ministries partnered for the class to share different ideas.