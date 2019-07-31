× Crash with semi sends 3 to hospital, backs up traffic in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Westbound I-94 near Portage was down to one lane for hours Wednesday after a crash that sent three people to the hospital.

It happened around 5:52 p.m. on westbound I-94 just west of Oakland Drive.

Police said a minivan was merging onto the highway when the driver lost control, swerved into westbound lanes and was struck by a semi-truck. The collision sent the van into a cement barrier in the median.

A 14-year-old boy in the backseat of the van was unresponsive for a short time but was eventually revived. He was taken to the hospital along with his mother and sister, where his condition has improved.

Both drivers and witnesses told investigators the crash may have been caused by a third vehicle that hit the minivan from behind, causing it to veer into traffic.

One lane was closed for about three hours while police investigated the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.