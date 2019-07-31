Fire breaks out at Muskegon Township port-a-potty business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Multiple fire departments are working to put out a fire that broke out inside a Muskegon Township business Wednesday morning.

It started around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday at Kerkstra Portables and Septic, 1651 S Walker Road.

Firefighters say a semi inside the business caught fire, causing widespread damage to the building.

Crews are still on site this morning, chasing hot spots.

"Right now actually we have a few hot spots that we need to deal with that are smoldering, they`re a little tough to get at with the building collapsed," said Muskegon Township fire chief Dave Glotzbach, "We`re waiting for an excavator to come on site to help us pull the walls down and what`s left of the metal roof out of the way so that we can gain access to those smoldering areas," he said.

Firefighters say a natural gas line was fueling the fire, making it hard to put out. We're told the business is likely a complete loss but luckily no one was hurt.