Fun and great deals await at Soaring Eagle Resorts

Hot dogs, hot dogs, get yourself a hot dog! The Get The Hot Dog Package includes an overnight stay in a standard room, waterpark passes, build your own hot dogs, beverages, fries, and ice cream sandwiches. It runs through the end of August, but make sure to book your stay by going to soarigneaglewaterpark.com or by calling 1-877-2EAGLE2.

There's still time to get tickets for Tim McGraw on August 10. He's one of the biggest touring artists in the history of country music. His career includes 43 number one radio singles, 16 number one albums, and countless industry awards and accolades.

A new summer concert just added to the lineup, Steely Dan with special guest Rick Derringer taking the stage on August 30. Steely Dan is an American Jazz-rock band, founded in 1972 by core members Walter Becker and Donald Fagen. Rolling Stone has called them "the perfect musical antiheroes for the Seventies." After Becker's death in 2017, Fagen had kept the band together touring around the country. Some of their albums include "Pretzel Logic" and "Everything Must Go."

Music duo Florida Georgia Line just added to the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort Outdoor Concert Lineup with special guests Chris Lane. They'll take the stage on Sunday, September 8. Their song "Simple" is surging on the country charts, as the lead single off their anticipated fourth studio album. Also, the kings of collaborations are shattering records with three times platinum-certified number one meant to be with Bebe Rexha. Tickets start at $43.

They're making a comeback around the world and they can't wait to hit the road once again. Toto: 40 Trips Around the Sun Tour will be at Soaring Eagle Casino on October 5. The American rock band formed in 1977 in Los Angeles. They are widely known for the top hits "Hold the Line", "Rosanna", and "Africa". The band has released 17 studio albums and has sold over 40 million worldwide. They've been honored with several Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2009. Just a reminder these tickets and all others can be purchased by going to etix.com.

Grab your basketball shorts and get ready to play some basketball at Rez Ball 2019 at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. On August 14, they'll be hosting a 3-on-3 basketball tournament. There'll be team categories of all ages from 5th Grade all the way up to adults. It's $15 a player and there can be four players per team. Registration starts at 2 p.m. and matches start at 4 p.m. To register call (989)-775-4093.

If you love to golf, head to Glow Golf at Waabooz Run Golf Course on September 13. For just $50 a pair, golfers will get 9 holes with a cart, one glow golf ball, and one glow golf necklace. Space is limited for this event so call (989)-817-4802 or visit their pro shop to sign up.