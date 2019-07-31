Greenville man turns 107

Posted 10:49 AM, July 31, 2019, by , Updated at 11:04AM, July 31, 2019

GREENVILLE, Mich. - Glenn Waters was born in 1912, the same year the Titanic Sank.

He spent much of his life as a teacher in Olivet, Johannesburg and Midland.

Glenn is also a Western Michigan University alumni and is the only person in his family to go to college.

He now lives at an assisted living center in Greenville.

On Tuesday, Glenn celebrated his birthday by doing more than just blowing out a lot of candles on a cake.

Glenn spent the afternoon cruising around in a classic car, press play to see for yourself!

Happy Birthday, Glenn!

