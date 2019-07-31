Group strives to inform US citizens on voting rights while living abroad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT — A group of American citizens living in Canada came to Detroit Wednesday to provide information on voting rights while living abroad.

The group, Democrats Abroad, went around the Fox Theatre ahead of the second round of debates to speak with anyone they encountered about voting while living outside the country.

“Almost everybody is surprised to hear Americans overseas can vote and there is a Democrats Abroad organization,” said Susan Alksnis with Democrats Abroad Canada.

The organization has millions of members and works to make voting easier for people who aren’t living in America during elections.

“I think we’re really concerned about voter suppression,” Alksnis said. “I think that would be the main issue that would potentially come up that would be of interest to us because Americans voting overseas sometimes encounter barriers to our ability to vote.

“Some local election officials aren’t fully aware of the laws about our right to vote and how we vote from overseas.”

More information on the organization can be found on its website.