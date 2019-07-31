Kids can explore insects at Wedgewood Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVILLE, Mich. -- If you have kids who love bugs, today is your chance to find different creepy crawlies around a local park.

There is an event called Insect Safari happening at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31 at Wedgewood Park in Grandville.

The purpose is to connect kids with nature-- sparking curiosity, observation, and sense of awe and wonder for creation.

The event is hosted by Discovery Wilderness School, a supplemental Nature Program for Home School Students ages 2-14 from across West Michigan.

The program is in partnership with the City of Grandville, permitted to teach classes at their parks.

There are also two upcoming events to take part: Creek Dipping-- exploring what is in Buck Creek and Buck Creek Clean Up-- Hosted by Friends of Buck Creek