Midtown Grooves brings community together for a day of family fun

It's time once again for another local neighborhood to invite all to come and see what they're about. The Midtown Grooves event is a free family-friendly celebration of music, arts, and community featuring fun for all ages.
Midtown Grooves will feature craft brews/ciders, food trucks, activities, and an impressive musical lineup:
- Cabildo
- Hannah Rose and the GravesTones
- Lady Ace Boogie
- James Neary and the Bevy Blue
- Mark Lavengood
The event is free and will take place at Midtown Green Park.
Midtown Grooves will take place on August 3 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
For more information, visit midtowngr.com/midtown-grooves.