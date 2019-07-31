Midtown Grooves brings community together for a day of family fun

Posted 11:17 AM, July 31, 2019, by , Updated at 11:16AM, July 31, 2019

It's time once again for another local neighborhood to invite all to come and see what they're about. The Midtown Grooves event is a free family-friendly celebration of music, arts, and community featuring fun for all ages.

Midtown Grooves will feature craft brews/ciders, food trucks, activities, and an impressive musical lineup:

The event is free and will take place at Midtown Green Park.

Midtown Grooves will take place on August 3 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit midtowngr.com/midtown-grooves.

