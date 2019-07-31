Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 31

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Spending just a few bucks has lead to a West Michigan person really growing their bank account.

A winning lottery ticket was sold at the Muskegon Meijer on West Norton. The ticket matched Monday night's numbers in the Lucky For Life game. The winner can choose either a lump sum of $390,000 or $25,000 a year for life.

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division.

2. Grab your wet wipes and appetite, one of Kalamazoo's biggest festivals of the Summer is taking place this weekend.

Ribfest is a three-day festival will take place starting Thursday and run through August 3.

It will include live music from nationally and locally recognized artists, award-winning ribs, and other barbecues.

Admission to the event costs $10 after 4 p.m. each day. Before 4, the event is free. Children 12 and under also received free admission.

A full schedule is available at kalamazooribfest.com.

3. Walmart and the Salvation Army are joining forces to provide new school supplies to local children.

You can drop off supplies this Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the stores in Cascade, Comstock Park, Wyoming, and Grandville.

Some of the most needed supplies include flashcards, pocket folders, three-ring binders, and colored pencils.

For the complete list and to learn more about the campaign, go to kentcounty.org.

4. Love those mini shampoos and conditioners from Holiday Inn? They will soon be gone!

Holiday Inn is preparing to tackle plastic waste. The hotel chain announcing their plans to get rid of mini shampoo bottles.

In their place, they'll integrate bulk-sized bathroom products into more than 5,000 hotels worldwide.

It's all in an effort to help eliminate pollution, lower the company's carbon footprint, and help save the environment.

Holiday Inn says they expect to fully make the switch to full-sized amenities by 2021.

5. Calling all avocado lovers! It's National Avocado Day! Many popular restaurants are celebrating the food holiday with deals and discounts.

Chipotle is giving fans what they've always wanted, guacamole without extra charge. When ordering online or through the app, you'll get free guac with your entree.

Qdoba is using this opportunity to remind customers of their permanent policy of free guac at all times.