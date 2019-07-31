Mt. Pleasant man arrested on child porn charges

Posted 9:12 AM, July 31, 2019, by

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. – A Mt. Pleasant man has been charged possessing and creating child porn.

Roy Forehand II was arraigned Tuesday on charges of Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st and 2nd degree and Manufacturing Child Sexually Abusive Materials.

Michigan State Police they were called to investigate the case on July 26. They executed a search warrant at Forehand’s home on July 27 and that’s where they say they found several pieces of evidence. Forehand was arrested on July 29.

Forehand’s next court appearance has not been announced.

