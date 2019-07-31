Naked man arrested for breaking into Ottawa Co. homes, assault

Posted 1:30 PM, July 31, 2019, by , Updated at 01:34PM, July 31, 2019

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Grand Rapids man was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly breaking into two Ottawa County homes while naked and assaulting at least two people.

The Ottawa County Sheriff says the incidents began about 10:20 a.m. when the department was called on reports of a naked man entering a home in the area of 48th Avenue and Garfield Street. The suspect had reportedly assaulted the caller’s husband.

As deputies arrived, the suspect drove east and walked up to a second home. There, the suspect went into the home and allegedly assaulted an elderly woman. He then drove away again to the east, but crashed into westbound vehicle. Deputies believe that the crash was intentional.

The man then ran north into a wooded area south of I-96. Deputies were able to chase the man and arrest him.

The man is being held on two counts of Home Invasion and four counts of Assault. He is currently hospitalized.  None of the victims required medical treatment.

Deputies are still investigating.

