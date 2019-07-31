Neumen prepares for U19 Lacrosse World Championships with Team USA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Brooklyn Neumen is representing her country this week at the U19 Lacrosse World Championships in Canada.

The 2018 Rockford High School graduate made the first cut last summer and the final cut this spring.

"It is honestly just an honor to be part of something so big like being on the US U19 team" Neumen said. "For me it was always a dream of mine. Coming from Michigan it is not like a huge lacrosse area and it is growing really fast and I think it is cool that me and Izzy Scane who's from the east side of the state over by Detroit being the only two girls from Michigan really to ever make this team it is really cool to experience that."

The World Championships kick off this Friday with Team USA taking on England at 5 p.m., the games can be seen at laxsportsnetwork.net.