New dental office opening in Hudsonville

Posted 9:04 AM, July 31, 2019, by

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- West Michigan is now home to a new dental office in state-of-the-art facility.

Dr. K's Family Dentistry opened in June at the corner of 36th and Baldwin in Hudsonville.

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new office on Wednesday, July 31.

The owner, Dr. Bardha Krasniqi, is a member of American Dental Association, Michigan Dental Association, and West Michigan District Dental Society.

“I take it close to my heart that every patient deserves a great smile, therefore I am strongly committed to make it a reality for my patients,” Dr Krasniqi  said.

She takes great pride in delivering the best treatment to her patients.  Her detail-oriented work is exceptional not only in terms of restoring “teeth”, but also on her detailed examination and diagnosis of other oral health issues, such as oral cancer and periodontal disease.

For more information, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.