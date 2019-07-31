New dental office opening in Hudsonville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- West Michigan is now home to a new dental office in state-of-the-art facility.

Dr. K's Family Dentistry opened in June at the corner of 36th and Baldwin in Hudsonville.

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new office on Wednesday, July 31.

The owner, Dr. Bardha Krasniqi, is a member of American Dental Association, Michigan Dental Association, and West Michigan District Dental Society.

“I take it close to my heart that every patient deserves a great smile, therefore I am strongly committed to make it a reality for my patients,” Dr Krasniqi said.

She takes great pride in delivering the best treatment to her patients. Her detail-oriented work is exceptional not only in terms of restoring “teeth”, but also on her detailed examination and diagnosis of other oral health issues, such as oral cancer and periodontal disease.

