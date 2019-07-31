New virtual reality experience center opens in Grand Rapids

Posted 5:17 AM, July 31, 2019, by , Updated at 06:23AM, July 31, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A new center is Grand Rapids is taking gaming to the next level!

Amped Reality VR is officially open on 28th Street in Grand Rapids.

When visiting guests can experience a variety of VR games from Apollo 11, Spider-Man, VR Sports Challenge, and more.

Amped Reality VR is located at 2923 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Click play as our morning team gives you a live preview of the fun, and click here to learn more about Amped Reality VR.

1 Comment

