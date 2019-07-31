NYPD officers in Detroit want de Blasio to go back to New York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT -- A group of police officers from New York City took to the streets ahead of Wedneday night's debate to ask Bill de Blasio to come back and do his job as mayor of the city.

There were fewer demonstrators Wednesday than the day before.

One of those groups still around was the New York City Police Benevolent Association.

“We came out here to try and convince our mayor to come back to the city and do the job that he ran for rather than quit and start running for a new job," spokesperson for the group, Joseph Alejandro, said.

The group is frustrated that de Blasio is now running a presidential campaign, feeling like he's now neglecting his job back in New York City.

Between chants of “you can’t run the city, you can’t run the country,” the group outlined their complaints.

"He’s running away from actually sitting down and negotiating with people who go out and risk their lives every day keeping the city safe. Over two years we’ve been waiting to sit down with him and knock out a fair contract," Alejandro says.

The group has not yet decided to back any specific candidate. Alejandro said "it's more about getting the mayor back into the city."

