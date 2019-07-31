Recipe: Charred Corn and Cherry Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many people love a big, fresh salad, specifically one loaded with local produce and flavor. With Revolution Farms way of growing lettuce all year round in Michigan, salad-lovers can get that fresh and local bowl of leafy greens.

Chef Jenn stopped by to show us how to make a nutritious and different spin on the traditional salad.

Charred Corn And Cherry Salad

Ingredients:

1 package of Revolution Farms Bibb Lettuce

1 ear of corn, charred on the grill

1 ½ cups of cherries, pitted and sliced in half

½ cup goat cheese crumbles

¼ cup sliced almonds

Recommended dressing for serving: Balsamic vinaigrette

Preparation:

Wash and dry Bibb lettuce. Char corn on the grill by removing the husk and rubbing with olive oil. Place on the grill for 2-3 minutes per side and rotate until all sides have some charred kernels. Let cool slightly before slicing off the cobb. Place Bibb lettuce down on a platter. Top with charred corn kernels, sliced and pitted cherries, sliced almonds, and goat cheese crumbles. Serve with balsamic vinaigrette or dressing of choice.

Learn more recipes from Chef Jenn, at jennywiththegoodeats.com.

To learn more, visit revolutionfarms.com.