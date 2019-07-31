Tigers trade Greene, Castellanos for minor leaguers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT, Mich -- It went down to the wire, but the Tigers did trade both Shane Greene and Nicholas Castellanos before Major League Baseball's 4 p.m. trade deadline Wednesday, Matthew Boyd remains with the team.

Greene was sent to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for tripe A outfielder Travis Demeritte and double A left-hand pitcher Joey Wentz.

Demeritte has an ops of .944 this season but has also struck out 106 times in 339 at bats.

"He (Demeritte) was actually accessible in the rule 5 draft last year" Emily Waldon, who covers the minors leagues for the Athletic, said. "He was accessible by the Tigers and they side stepped him. He's a swing and miss guy, he's very athletic and has some raw power, it's kind of deceptive because of the way he's built, kind of a leaner more lanky build, can hit home runs, really natural defender but the swing and miss is a little concerning, he's on the higher end, he's 24 so he'll have to cut that down if he wants the best value going forward."

Wentz is 5-8 with a 4.72 era this season with the Mississippi Braves, he has struck out 100 in 103 innings pitched, but has also walked 45.

Castellanos went to the Cubs for right hand pitchers Paul Richan and Alex Lange.

Richan was 10-5 with a 3.97 era at high A Myrtle Beach this season, striking out 86 while walking just 18.

Lange was a first round pick back in 2017 out if LSU and struggled at high A this year before being promoted to double A Tennessee and pitching much better.

Lange was 2-3 with a 3.92 era with the Smokies in 7 starts.

Richan was ranked as the Cubs number 16 prospect by mlb.com, Lange was 23.