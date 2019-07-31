Trufant gas station robbed Wednesday morning

Posted 11:25 AM, July 31, 2019

TRUFANT, Mich. – Police are looking for the man who robbed a Montcalm County gas station Wednesday morning.

Michigan State Police say a heavy-set white man wearing gray sweatpants and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt used a hunting rifle to rob the Trufant Gas & Party Store Wednesday morning at about 9:20 a.m. The man had a bandana over his face and used a light blue bag to carry away an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was driving a black Chevrolet Silverado, Z71 full-size pickup truck according to police. The vehicle is between 2008 and 2012 model, with a crew cab, chrome front bumper, with plastic missing from the top of the tailgate and damage to the front right bumper. It did not have a topper and has “4×4” written on the side.

Anyone with information should call Montcalm County Dispatch at 989-831-5253 or Michigan State Police at 989-352-8444.

