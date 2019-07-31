Warrant scam targeting therapists and counselors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich.--Wyoming police are warning about a new scam involving people posing as an officer.

They’re targeting therapists and counselors, claiming they missed a court appearance and must pay a fine.

Rachel VanBuskirk tells us it's very convincing and says she now knows of therapists across the state and country who were victims, some even giving up thousands of dollars.

And it all starts with a call from the local authorities.

"My name is John McCaw with the Wyoming police department," that's the voice message, licensed therapist, Rachel VanBuskirk recieved early Tuesday morning.

"In the beginning I was so upset that maybe I didn't comply with something legally," says VansBuskirk.

VanBuskirk called back right away dialing into what she thought was the Wyoming police department's warrants line, but she was sent to voicemail.

"We played phone tag a few times a few times and he got a hold of me and said, um asked if I was aware that I did not show up in court yesterday and that since I did not do so that there is a bench warrant out for my arrest," VansBuskirk says.

Nevrous, she followed everything the man on the other end of line told her to do.

Until he made a mistake.

"And then he mentioned um brining my bond in fee money to the police station with me but then it was in form of a bond and then it was in form of a bond that I could purchase at Walgreens in CVS," she says.

$3,500 on a reloadable card is what the caller asked for. It's often the red flag captian James Maguffee says people need to look out for.

"The police are never going to ask you to go buy a gift card to give your bank information to show up at some location other than a police facility or a courthouse. The real police aren't going to do that," Capt. Maguffee says.

Thankfully,VanBuskirk rushed into the police station before it got that far but she realized something else on the way out, she wasn't alone.

"Interestingly enough when I was pulling int the parking lot another peer of mine that works here was getting into her car and later that evening she sent out an email saying that she was getting in her car and was going to the police station and they so they had gotten her the same," she says.

Doing a little digging she found out that the scam artist was pulling from a commonly used mental health resource: Psychology Today, where you can find a therapist.

"The call did come through from Psychology Today and I hadn't gotten multiple throughout the day so it didn't really click," she says.

"But this one is fairly unique I've never seen one quite done this way using actual names and actual voice mail prompt. So in that since it's unique but very common in terms of probing, phishing attempts by telephone to scam people out of money," Capt. Maguffee says.

A sophisticated scam that anyone could've fallen prey to.

"If it seems fishy to contact authorities, that being said I would've known that myself it just felt so real in the beginning," says VanBuskirk.

The police department continues to investigate these types of scams.

Quick things to remember: if you don't know the number let it go to voicemail, if you still don't know the person on the other end don't call that number back and never send anyone money, even if it's a police officer.

As Capt. Maguffee says if it is they won't ask you to meet anywhere besides a police station or court house.