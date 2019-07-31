West Ottawa Public Schools hire additional staff for social, emotional needs

Posted 7:04 AM, July 31, 2019, by , Updated at 07:07AM, July 31, 2019

HOLLAND, Mich. -- While Oregon has just approved a new bill that will allow students to take ‘mental health days’, West Ottawa Public Schools has hired additional resources for students.

The district has hired nine full time staff members and one part time to help provide emotional and social support to students for the 2019-2020 school year.

 While many school districts in Michigan have unfortunately cut these positions due to budget reasons, West Ottawa Public Schools has made it a priority, being a champion for student mental health.

Todd Tulgetske, the assistant superintendent of instructional services, joined us to talk about the district's priority to talk break down the stigma surrounding mental health.

