City and Kent County to host expo on medical marijuana

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The City of Grand Rapids and the Kent County Health Department will be hosting a Medical Marijuana Educational Expo in two weeks for area residents.

The expo will be from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 15 at Grand Valley State University’s Richard M. DeVos Center at 401 W. Fulton. The event is free and open to the public.

Attendees will learn about the state’s new medical marijuana rules and what it means for patients, caregivers and employees. The event will also cover license types and zoning, provisioning centers and what the rules mean for the workplace. Most importantly, attendees can learn what is permitted and what isn’t.

A panel of industry leaders and policy experts will be on hand to take questions. Local vendors and others will also be on hand. Child care and English and Spanish interpretation services will be provided.

9 to 9:30 a.m. – Registration and breakfast

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. – Resource fair

10:45 a.m. to noon – Panel discussion

Noon to 1 – Closing remarks and resource fair

To register and for more details, click here.