City to host ‘expo’ on medical marijuana law

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The city of Grand Rapids wants to clarify the confusing laws about recreational marijuana.

On August 15th, the city will host a medical marijuana expo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Because marijuana is still not federally legal, medical marijuana could still pose consequences, depending on the situation. For example, immigrants could put their status in jeopardy or those who are on federally subsidized housing programs.

“We have a lawyer who is going to be at a station on the panel to say, here is what you can and can’t do,” said Landon Bartley, Senior Planner with the city of Grand Rapids.