Dogspot launches at Bridge Street Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Dog owners now have a place to put their pup while shopping.

The Bridge Street Market in Grand Rapids is now home to these so called Dogspots.

They are spacious, temperature controlled and self-sanitizing dog houses that hold your dog while you grab groceries.

There is even a camera inside that you can keep an eye on your furry friend while you shop, for 30-cents a minute.

We spoke with officials at the Bridge Street Market who say shoppers are already loving the idea.

“It`s just a great alternative to having to leave your dog outside or to not being able to come in at all because you have your dog,” Ken Bair, store manager at Bridge Street Market

"We all love our dogs and we want to give them a nice spot to sit and relax while our customers can shop.”

The market has Dogspots at two locations: one near the parking garage and the second near the corner of Bridge and Seward.