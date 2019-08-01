Enjoy nights of high speeds and entertainment at Berlin Raceway

Speed things up and enjoy some fun with the family at Berlin Raceway, because they're hosting a Fan Appreciation night on Saturday.
On August 3, fans can take advantage of $2 beer and $1 hot dogs during the race. There will be the Huge Super Late Model Race and last Battle at Berlin Qualifier with a chance for racers to win $4000. Plus there will be a fireworks display afterward.
That's just one of the many special events the raceway has on its calendar:
August 10: Cars and Crafts Night
This night will feature must-see Sprint Cars. The night will have a Star Customs Car Show, and craft beer.
August 17: Battle At Berlin
Now until Saturday, Aug 3, Battle at Berlin tickets are on sale for $12.51. It's the biggest race of the season with Super Late Models, CRA All Stars, CRA Super Series, and more!
September 21: Night of Destruction
Enjoy an evening of Monster Trucks, Bus Races, and a firework spectacular! Pre-sale tickets are $20.
For more details on these events, visit berlinraceway.com.