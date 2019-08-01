Enjoy nights of high speeds and entertainment at Berlin Raceway

Posted 11:27 AM, August 1, 2019, by , Updated at 11:26AM, August 1, 2019

Speed things up and enjoy some fun with the family at Berlin Raceway, because they're hosting a Fan Appreciation night on Saturday.

On August 3, fans can take advantage of $2 beer and $1 hot dogs during the race. There will be the Huge Super Late Model Race and last Battle at Berlin Qualifier with a chance for racers to win $4000. Plus there will be a fireworks display afterward.

That's just one of the many special events the raceway has on its calendar:

August 10: Cars and Crafts Night

This night will feature must-see Sprint Cars. The night will have a Star Customs Car Show, and craft beer.

August 17: Battle At Berlin

Now until Saturday, Aug 3, Battle at Berlin tickets are on sale for $12.51.  It's the biggest race of the season with Super Late Models, CRA All Stars, CRA Super Series, and more!

September 21: Night of Destruction
Enjoy an evening of Monster Trucks, Bus Races, and a firework spectacular! Pre-sale tickets are $20.

For more details on these events, visit berlinraceway.com.

