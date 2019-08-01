Enjoy nights of high speeds and entertainment at Berlin Raceway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Speed things up and enjoy some fun with the family at Berlin Raceway, because they're hosting a Fan Appreciation night on Saturday.

On August 3, fans can take advantage of $2 beer and $1 hot dogs during the race. There will be the Huge Super Late Model Race and last Battle at Berlin Qualifier with a chance for racers to win $4000. Plus there will be a fireworks display afterward.

That's just one of the many special events the raceway has on its calendar:

August 10: Cars and Crafts Night

This night will feature must-see Sprint Cars. The night will have a Star Customs Car Show, and craft beer.

August 17: Battle At Berlin

Now until Saturday, Aug 3, Battle at Berlin tickets are on sale for $12.51. It's the biggest race of the season with Super Late Models, CRA All Stars, CRA Super Series, and more!

September 21: Night of Destruction

Enjoy an evening of Monster Trucks, Bus Races, and a firework spectacular! Pre-sale tickets are $20.

For more details on these events, visit berlinraceway.com.