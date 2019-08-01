× Have your picture become part of a state mural at the John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The many faces of West Michigan are being used to create state history today at the John Ball Zoo.

The Michigan Wildlife Council is taking pictures of zoo guests, printing them, and posting them on a transportable wall to create a mosaic.

It’s one of the many “Kids Day” activities taking place at the zoo.

By the end of the day the pictures will come together to depict a Kirtland Warbler,” a bird that the state of Michigan has worked to protect, and is very proud of.

When the mosaic is completed it will be on display at the Michigan History Center in Lansing.

