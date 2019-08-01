× Kansas woman wins Michigan lottery ‘Lucky for Life’ game

LANSING, Mich. – The “Lucky for Life” winner who bought their ticket at a Muskegon Meijer isn’t from Muskegon after all.

The Michigan Lottery says that Amber Hamm of Wichita, Kansas bought the ticket at the Meijer on West Norton while on vacation in West Michigan. She matched all five balls in the July 29 drawing and won $25,000 per year for life.

“We are in Michigan on vacation and visiting family,” said Hamm to lottery officials in a press release. “We were at the store getting our groceries for the trip and saw a Lottery machine while we were checking out, so we decided to try our luck.

“A few days after we bought the ticket, my uncle heard that someone in Muskegon had won a big Lottery prize, but we thought it was on a scratch off ticket. We decided to check our Lucky for Life ticket anyway. We saw we had matched five numbers but weren’t sure how much money we had won. When we found out it was $25,000 a year for life we were in complete shock.”

Hamm and her fiance’ have gone to lottery headquarters in Lansing and chose taking a one-time payment of $390,000. They say they plan to use the winnings to pay for their wedding and to buy a home.

“This has definitely been a vacation I will never forget,” said Hamm.