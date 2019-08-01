Man dies after falling off his bike and being run over by truck

AMBER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An 81-year-old Scottville man died Thursday afternoon when he was hit by the trailer of a truck while riding his three-wheeled bike.

The Mason County Sheriff says that the man was riding his bike west on U.S. 10 on the paved shoulder when he tried to drive over the curb of a business parking lot, just west of Dennis Road. When he did, he tipped his bike over and fell into the road, under the trailer of a passing semi-truck.  The truck, driven by a 51-year-old Lowell man, was slowing to make a turn at a nearby business.

The crash is still under investigation, but deputies say that neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash.  U.S. 10 was closed from about 12:45 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. for scene investigation.

