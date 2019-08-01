× Man drowns after medical episode causes him to fall off boat

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is dead after drowning and the sheriff’s office believes a medical episode caused him to fall off into a boat and into the water.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon on Cedar Lake in Van Buren County.

Deputies say the victim, a 37-year-old man from Paw Paw, was on the water in a boat by himself when he fell in the water.

A resident called 911 and tried to help the victim but could not reach him.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

No names have been released.