Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Move over 90210, 49505 is where it's at! According to a new report from Realtor.com, Grand Rapids Creston Neighborhood is the hottest place to live in the country.

The website says homes in the Northern neighborhood's 49505 zip code are typically snatched up after 10 days on the market. Realtor.com says homes in the Creston area are in particularly high demand among first-time homebuyers on a budget because they're near downtown Grand Rapids, which is something of a hipster mecca filled with craft breweries and pubs. It's home to plenty of parks and good public schools.

The only other Michigan city to crack the Top 10 was Livonia, at number six.

2. Dog owners now have a place to put their pup while shopping. The Bridge Street Market in Grand Rapids is now home to these spacious DogSpots.

They are temperature-controlled and self-sanitizing dog houses that hold your dog while you grab groceries. There's even a camera inside so owners can keep an eye on your furry friend while you shop, for 30 cents a minute.

Bridge Street Market has the DogSpots at two locations. One near the parking garage and the second near the corner of Bridge and Seward.

3. Back to school supplies don't have to be a burden. The YMCA in Grand Rapids is hosting their 10th annual Back to School event on Friday.

Students will receive a free backpack filled with school supplies until they run out.

There are carnival games, where kids can win things like notebooks, pencils, and markers.

Only students from preschool to 8th grade are eligible, but the whole family can enjoy the evening for free.

The event runs from 6-8 p.m. at the David D. Hunting YMCA on Lake Michigan Drive.

4. Kids at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital are waking up this morning to something colorful and creative. A semi dropped off boxes filled with more than 13,000 tubs of Play-Doh on Wednesday.

Play-Doh along with arts and crafts keep the children busy and focused on other things, aside from their treatment.

This is Speedway's first Play-Doh Drive, but the hospital is always looking for donations. Other popular toys include small Lego kits and Hot-Wheels.

5. If you like ice cream and mustard, then your new summer treat is here! It's Mustard-flavored Ice Cream!

French's Mustard teamed up with ice cream company, Cool House, to create the bizarre flavor. It's all in celebration of National Mustard Day, which is this upcoming Saturday.

Some of the staff at People Magazine got a sneak preview and report it's not as dreadful as they might think.

They describe tasting cotton candy and bubble gum ice cream before the mustard flavor hits you.