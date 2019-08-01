National Night Out
-
Democrats fight over health care, immigration at debate
-
Flooding hits New Orleans as tropical system develops
-
Road workers strike, halting projects statewide
-
Scientists discovered a new species of tiny sharks that glow in the dark
-
Sanders, Warren fight back at debate against moderate rivals
-
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 18
-
Tropical Storm Barry forms in Gulf, could become hurricane
-
Sanchez beats old team, leads Nationals over Tigers, 3-1
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 16
-
Sleeping with the TV on may make you gain weight
-
-
National Archives releases Reagan’s racist call with then-President Nixon, ex-Nixon library director says
-
$1,000 fine for fireworks used outside of legal holiday window
-
Macy’s pulls plates showing ‘mom jeans’ portion sizes