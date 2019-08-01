Opportunity brings excitement to start of fall practice for Western Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- The Western Michigan football team is a very experienced group.

"I feel really solid about where we are at with every position" 3rd year head coach Time Lester said. "Really excited about our depth and some of the play makers we have."

The Broncos will start fall practice on Friday and the intrigue comes from the unknown for Lester.

"The one thing I do know is someone is going to come along and make us better" Lester added. "There is going to be some young kid that wasn't here before that is going to take what we know we have and make it better. I don't know who that is going to be, that is the exciting part. Sometimes when you have holes you are praying that it's at the hole that you have, we don't have any holes but I still know there is going to some of these freshman or junior college transfers or senior transfers that are going to make a difference and that is going to happen tomorrow morning it's going to start."

WMU plays its first game on August 31st against Monmouth at Waldo Stadium.