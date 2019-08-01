Paw Paw man arrested on child porn charges; possessed taser

PAW PAW, Mich. – A Paw Paw man has been charged with possessing and distributing child porn and other crimes, including possession or sale of a taser.

Kevin Molz, 58, was arrested and arraigned on five charges.

The Michigan State Police 5th District Computer Crimes Unit began investigating when they found someone was downloading a large amount of child sexually abusive materials.  Police executed a search warrant at Molz’s home and say they seized digital evidence.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.

