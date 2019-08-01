Police: Medical condition leads to one-car crash in Mecosta County

Posted 6:24 PM, August 1, 2019, by , Updated at 06:38PM, August 1, 2019

Photo courtesy: Mecosta County Sheriff's Office 8-1-2019

AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich.  — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says a medical emergency caused a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a man being flown to a hospital for treatment.

Deputies were dispatched to the crash scene around 4:34 p.m. Thursday on 155th Avenue, south of 8 Mile Road in Austin Township. That’s east of Stanwood.

The man, whose name has not been released, was the only person in the pickup truck.

The Sheriff’s Office says the pickup truck went off the road and into the yard of a home before striking a fence and several vehicles parked in a driveway – and then hitting a power pole.

Police say AeroMed flew the man to a hospital in Grand Rapids for treatment of the medical condition and possible injuries.

Assisting Sheriff’s deputies at the scene were Mecosta Township Fire/Rescue, Morton Township Fire/Rescue and Mecosta County EMS.

