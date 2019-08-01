Stuff the Bus for Salvation Army

Posted 7:03 AM, August 1, 2019, by , Updated at 07:04AM, August 1, 2019

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- The Salvation Army teams up with Walmart to "Stuff the Bus" at four Greater Grand Rapids locations.

You can bring new school supplies to drop off at four different locations to supply local children with school supplies.

The event is planned for Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

The four locations include,

-28th street in Cascade

-Alpine Avenue in Comstock Park

-54th street in Wyoming

-Kenowa Avenue in Grandville

For those unable to make it to a store that day, there is a searchable online registry at sakentcounty.org with all the items needed; each item requires just one click.

to purchase.  

