Whitmer: Delaying pension payments has ‘long-term cost’

Posted 3:35 PM, August 1, 2019, by

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says suggestions that she has opened the door to delaying the elimination of debt in Michigan’s teacher retirement system to help boost road spending are “overstated.”

The Democrat said Thursday there’s “ultimately a long-term cost of pushing off (the) paying off of our debts,” and using such a mechanism would mean “we’re forgoing opportunities in the future.”

She said she “certainly is not endorsing” the concept, but added it’s hard to weigh in with specificity without seeing details. She spoke after reading to schoolchildren near Lansing.

Whitmer’s proposed 45-cents-a-gallon fuel tax hike has been rejected by Republicans who control the Legislature. She has previously criticized a conservative business group’s proposal to borrow $10 billion to boost the pension fund and free up money for road repairs.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.