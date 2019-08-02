2 hospitalized after head-on crash in Ottawa Co.

Posted 9:58 PM, August 2, 2019, by

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were taken to the hospital Friday evening after a crash in Ottawa County.

It happened around 9:12 p.m. on southbound US-31 near Fillmore Street in Grand Haven Township.

Authorities said a woman driving a truck went across the grassy median and caused a head-on collision with a vehicle in the southbound lanes.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital after the crash.

The highway was closed for about 25 minutes. One lane has reopened while crews continue to work to clear the scene.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, authorities said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.