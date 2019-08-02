× 2 hospitalized after head-on crash in Ottawa Co.

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were taken to the hospital Friday evening after a crash in Ottawa County.

It happened around 9:12 p.m. on southbound US-31 near Fillmore Street in Grand Haven Township.

Authorities said a woman driving a truck went across the grassy median and caused a head-on collision with a vehicle in the southbound lanes.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital after the crash.

The highway was closed for about 25 minutes. One lane has reopened while crews continue to work to clear the scene.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, authorities said.