21-year-old critically injured after failing to stop at stop sign

Posted 2:44 AM, August 2, 2019, by

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 21-year-old from Hudsonville is in critical condition after failing to stop at a stop sign and hitting another car.

It happened just around 11:45 p.m. Thursday on Greenly Street at 24th Avenue in Ottawa County.

The 21-year-old driver failed to stop at the stop sign at 24th Avenue, hitting another driver, and was critically injured.

The other driver, a 52-year-old from Hamilton, was not injured in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

