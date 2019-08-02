× 4 killed, 2 hospitalized in Berrien Co. crash

BUCHANAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Four people were killed Friday in a crash in Berrien County.

The crash happened around 12:07 p.m. on N Main Street and Miller Road in Buchanan Township, northwest of Niles.

Authorities said a car driving on Miller Road didn’t stop for a stop sign, causing a crash with a vehicle that was going south on Main Street.

All four people in the southbound vehicle were killed in the crash. The driver and passenger in the other car were taken to the hospital.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors.