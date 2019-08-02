Biggby CEO writes book on how to turn concept into cash flow

Once upon a time, there was a young man named Mike McFall working behind the coffee bar as a barista. Fast forward years later he's now the Co-CEO of Biggby Coffee, one of the biggest coffee house franchises in the country.

So how did he do it? He's written a book to help others take their concept and turn it into cash flow called "Grind: A No-Bullshit Approach to Take Your Business From Concept to Cash Flow.”

McFall stopped by the show to talk about some of the business tips and insights the book shares.

“Grind” will be published on Tuesday, August 6 and is available through major booksellers nationwide.

For more information, visit grindthebook.com.

