Cedar Springs looks to reload after best season since 2000

Posted 11:03 PM, August 2, 2019, by

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich -- Cedar Springs recorded ten wins in a season for the first time since 2000 last fall and now the Red Hawks are hoping to reload and gear up for another run at a OK White title. The Red Hawks won ten straight games before falling to Muskegon in the regional semifinal last season behind a defense that allowed just over 12 points per game.

Reloading won't be easy however as runningback and linebacker, Ryan Ringler graduates and heads to Central Michigan on a wrestling scholarship. Meanwhile, quarterback Kolby Swank graduates as well as other key contributors leaving the Red Hawks with some positions to fill. However, the team's leading rusher Sage Serbenta will return as well as both tight ends and four returners on defense led by linebackers Seth Almas and Zach Schmid.

Cedar Springs will take on Saginaw Swan Valley to open the season on August 30th.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.